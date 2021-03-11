Traffic advisory for I-Day event at Parade Ground

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

In view of the Independence Day function at Parade Ground in Sector 17, restrictions/diversions have been imposed on the movement of traffic on August 15.

The roads around Parade Ground shall remain closed from 6:30 am onwards till the time the function came to an end. Stretches from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A, on Udyog Path, from Old District Court, Sector 17, to Shivalik Hotel on the rear of Parade Ground, from Lyon’s Restaurant light point near the MC Office in Sector 17 to Parade Ground will remain closed to traffic.

Where can people park vehicles Parking area of Sector 22-B

Circus Ground, Sector 17

Parking area near Neelam Cinema, Sector 17

Multi-storey parking, Sector 17

No general parking shall be allowed in the parking area in front of shops in the Sector 22-A market from 6:30 am onwards. Special invitees have been requested to approach the function venue from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout (cricket stadium chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in the parking area in front of the Sector 22-A market. General public has been advised to approach the venue either from the ISBT-17 chowk or from the Sector 17/18 light point side.

Buses coming towards the ISBT-17 side would be diverted towards the ISBT Chowk from Kisan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadily Chowk via Himalaya Marg and reach the ISBT from the small chowk near Gurdial Singh petrol pump.

At the time of dispersal, traffic coming from the Sector 17/18 light point, the Aroma light point, the Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk and the cricket stadium chowk will be diverted. Road users have been advised to make use of alternative routes.

Invitees are requested to be seated latest by 8:30 am. Special invitees/attendees can enter Parade Ground from gate number 4, 6 and 7 (opposite Sector 22). Public has been requested to enter the function venue from gate number 8, 9 and 10 (opposite ISBT-17).

All attendees are requested not to bring any objectionable articles such as bag, match box, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag, banners/posters, etc.