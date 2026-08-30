Traffic advisory in view of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh from September 1 to 7

In view of the week-long Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest in Chandigarh, special arrangements are being made in the city from August 31.

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The vehicular traffic on the road stretch from Faidan barrier towards Chandigarh side on Purv Marg has been diverted.

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The road stretch from T point, Sector 48 light point towards the internal road of Sector 48-49 and Sector 49/50 towards Chandigarh side has been restricted.

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Chandigarh Police have advised the public to use alternative routes and follow traffic updates.

A joint meeting of senior officials of Punjab and Chandigarh Police and the administrative committee of the SKM was held at the PSPCL rest house in Mohali recently. The meeting was attended by Rupnagar DIG Nanak Singh, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

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The meeting discussed the location of the protest, parking of tractor-trolleys, cleanliness, water, toilets, transportation and other arrangements.

Farmer leaders Balbir Rajewal, Baldev Nihalgarh and others attended the meeting, which discussed the protest being organised by the SKM.

Farmer leader Paramdeep Baidwan said the Chandigarh administration is giving space to the SKM in Sectors 48 and 49 for the protest.

He said the Mohali administration will leave one side of the road up to Bestech Mall and one side of the road from Phase 11 for tractor trolleys. He said the administration has assured necessary arrangements, adding that the farmer organisations have also taken the undertaking to make necessary arrangements to avoid any traffic problems.

Bharatiya Kisan Union Rajewal district president Kirpal Singh Siau said hundreds of tractor-trolleys from Mohali district will join the farmers' protest. He said the district is also arranging langars.

SKM demands

Resolving the long-standing dispute over river waters on the basis of riparian principles, repealing Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Reorganisation Act, 1966, complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, opposing the proposed free trade agreement with the US, fixing minimum support price on the basis of 'C2 plus 50 per cent' for all agricultural produce except wheat and paddy, repealing the Dam Safety Act, Electricity Amendment Act and the Seed Bill, and having a social security allowance of Rs 10,000 per month for farmers and labourers.