The Mohali Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chandigarh on July 17. The advisory will remain in force from 12 noon to 3PM.

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According to the advisory, traffic moving from Chandigarh towards Karoran/Forest Hills and from Karoran/Forest Hills towards Chandigarh will be diverted via Nada Road/Bridge. Similarly, traffic moving from Chandigarh Lake or PEC (Punjab Engineering College) University towards Nayagaon will be diverted via Kaimbwala Road.

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Following routes will remain closed from 12 noon to 3PM:

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Nada Road/Bridge towards Nayagaon

Forest Hills–Karoran Road leading towards Nayagaon

Kansal Road and Khuda Alisher Road leading towards Nayagaon

All routes from PGIMER/PEC (Punjab Engineering College) University towards Nayagaon

The movement of heavy vehicles will also remain prohibited during this period.

The District Police has appealed to the public to follow the notified traffic diversions, use alternate routes and co-operate with traffic personnel deployed on duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

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18 police checkpoints, including 9 interstate border check posts activated in Panchkula

Security has been increased at all 18 police checkpoints, including nine interstate border check posts in Panchkula.

All suspicious vehicles, persons and luggage are being checked thoroughly. Residents may consider leaving early for their destinations. Cops said that special surveillance is being maintained at the border areas, and every vehicle is being inspected carefully to prevent any suspicious activity.

As Panchkula shares its borders with Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, security arrangements have been strengthened across the district. A special checking drive is being carried out, and all police officers and personnel have been instructed to remain extra vigilant.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) and Police Post In-charges have been directed to conduct regular foot patrols and vehicle patrolling in their respective areas. In addition, Dog Squads are carrying out special checking at bus stands, railway station, markets and other sensitive places.

All Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) and Rider Teams have also been instructed to remain fully alert and respond immediately to any suspicious information.