Traffic advisory issued in view of BJP show today

Chandigarh, May 9
The UT police have issued traffic advisory in view of the BJP’s roadshow and a rally in the city tomorrow.
Commuters have been advised to steer clear of specific roads due to potential traffic congestion.
The roadshow, preceding filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, will commence from the party office in Sector 33 and pass through Sectors 35, 36, 37, 24, 23, 22, 21, 20, 30, 29, 28, 27, 19 and 18 before concluding in Sector 17.
Additionally, traffic diversions may be in place around Sector 27 from 4 pm to 9 pm for a rally scheduled to be held in the area.
