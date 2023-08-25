Traffic advisory issued over Ghaggar bridge repair work

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 24

The Panchkula traffic police have issued an advisory asking people to avoid a certain route for the next 3-4 days due to ongoing repair work on the Ghaggar bridge near Nada Sahib Gurdwara.

In the advisory, Traffic Inspector Satbir Singh recommended the use of an alternative route to circumvent potential traffic congestion.

The repair work is being carried out on the bridge, which originates from Majri Chowk. Consequently, the traffic has been regulated through a single lane. The advisory was issued to ensure minimal inconvenience to public.

People have been advised to travel towards the Sector 3 stadium and divert towards Dumping Ground and further proceed towards IT Park in Sector 23.

Both directions of this road have been temporarily designated as single lanes.

Furthermore, it was informed that due to heavy rainfall, the Madhawala bridge on the Panchkula-Nalagarh road had collapsed, resulting in the temporary closure of the route. A detour has been suggested for light vehicles heading towards Baddi. Travellers from Madhawala can opt for the Barotiwala or Kalka-Khedi link road to reach Baddi.

