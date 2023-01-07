Traffic chaos at Baltana light point a norm

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, January 6

Road users daily face a jam-like situation here as the road between the Baltana light point and the Zirakpur flyover remains clogged with vehicles during the peak rush hours. On the Dhakoli side, serpentine queues of vehicles are seen from the Baltana light point till the railway overbridge.

Barricades put up in a service lane and four-wheelers taking a U-turn to avoid the jam exacerbate traffic chaos. “It is happening daily, but neither the service lane has been repaired nor police personnel have been deployed there to regulate the traffic,” said Sachin Marwaha, a resident of Dhakoli. Road users drive on the wrong side and take a U-turn in the middle of the road to avoid heavy traffic at the lights point. Local residents also blamed long traffic signals for the traffic chaos.