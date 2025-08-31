Traffic cops get lessons in behavioural skills

The UT Traffic Police organised a workshop on communication, soft skills and behavioural change for its personnel to strengthen professionalism and improve public interaction.
Advertisement
The session was held under the supervision of DSP (Road Safety and Development) Lakshay Pandey at the Traffic Auditorium in Sector 29 today. Around 250 officials attended the workshop.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement