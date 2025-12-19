Traffic curbs for two days

There will be temporary regulations and diversions on key city roads on December 19 and 20, in view of special arrangements. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city on Friday.

Advertisement

Traffic will be regulated on December 19 between 9 pm and 10 pm on Dakshin Marg, from airport light point to new labour chowk (Sectors 20/21–33/34). Restrictions will also be in place on Sarovar Path, from new labour chowk to Hira Singh Chowk (Sectors 5/6–7/8).

Advertisement

On December 20, traffic regulations will be enforced from 10 am to 11 am. During this period, movement will be controlled on Sarovar Path from Hira Singh Chowk to new labour chowk, and on Dakshin Marg from new labour chowk up to airport light point.

Advertisement

The traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes and remain updated through the official social media handles of Chandigarh Traffic Police on “X”, Instagram and Facebook for real-time information.