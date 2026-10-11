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Home / Chandigarh / Traffic curbs in Panchkula, Kalka

Traffic curbs in Panchkula, Kalka

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Panchkula, Updated At : 07:32 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, heavy and overloaded vehicles are barred from entering city areas, markets and residential localities from 6 am to 10 pm. The orders are in force till December 7. Vehicles carrying food items, milk, water, LPG, medicines and oxygen are exempt. Violators will face legal action.

In Mansa Devi Temple area, heavy vehicles, including large trucks and tractor-trailers, are restricted around the temple. Motorists have been asked to turn left from Kohni Sahib Gurdwara towards the MDC police station road and use designated parking areas. Free auto-rickshaws will ferry devotees.

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Kali Mata Temple, Kalka: Traffic heading towards Parwanoo has been advised to take the Panchkula-Shimla bypass instead of Kalka market road. Heavy vehicles are restricted from Rambagh Road to the temple. Devotees coming from the Rambagh side should park at Kalka Sabzi Mandi, from where free autos will run to the temple.

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