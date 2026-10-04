Traffic curbs in place for marathon in Chandigarh today

The UT Traffic Police has announced diversions and restrictions on several city stretches on Sunday in view of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon Chandigarh-2026. The curbs will be in place from 4.30 am to 11 am.

The race will be held in four categories, all starting from near Chandigarh Club. The 21.09-km half marathon will be flagged off at 5.30 am, followed by the 10-km run at 6 am, the 5-km run at 7.20 am and the 3-km run at 7.30 am.

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The half marathon route passes High Court Chowk, Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake, with a U-turn near Lake Club. Runners will then head towards Matka Chowk and the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden and turn at Transport Lights. On the return leg, they will go up to PGI Gate No. 3 for another U-turn, and come back via Leisure Valley and CM House Chowk to finish near Chandigarh Club.

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The 10-km route also takes in the Sukhna Lake U-turn before going towards Matka Chowk, the Government Museum and Art Gallery and the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden. Runners will turn near the Air Force Museum lights and return via CM House Chowk. The 5-km and 3-km runs go down the Sukhna Lake stretch and back to finish near CM House Chowk, with the 5-km run turning near Lake Club.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches, use alternative routes and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

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Real-time updates will be available on the Chandigarh Traffic Police’s handles: @trafficchd on X and Instagram, and Chandigarh Traffic Police on Facebook.

The police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the arrangements and expressed regret over the inconvenience.