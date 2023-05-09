Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Stringent traffic restrictions during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit led to traffic snarl-ups, which continued till evening, in different parts of the city today.

Heavy traffic on certain sections due to security arrangements disrupted daily lives of commuters and shopkeepers. People trying to get to work found themselves stuck in jams for long periods, leading to delays in reaching their destinations.

The police had cordoned off several areas to ensure minister’s security, but this only added to the already burgeoning traffic. People were caught up in a gridlock on roads as the traffic was halted and diverted at various intersections on Dakshin Marg and Madhya Marg. The situation was no better in residential areas, where traffic spilled over from the main roads. Many people had to face inconvenience caused by the extensive security arrangements. Vishal, a Sector 38 resident, said the traffic police had informed in advance about diversions in the city. However, they did not stipulate which road to avoid when. “This could have helped many avoid jams by taking a detour,” he added.

Visitors to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, were at the receiving end as they had to park vehicles on the road towards the market.

The minister moved within the city for various inaugurations and later held a meeting with BJP leaders at the party office in Sector 33.

The situation gradually returned to normal as the minister left the city in the evening.

“The Defence Minister’s visit to the city was a momentous occasion, but it has also highlighted the importance of balancing security needs with the needs of the people,” said Vineet, a city resident.

Long halts, diversions leave commuters harried