The Chandigarh Traffic Police have put in place special traffic arrangements in view of a protest planned by the Congress’ on September 15 against Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Senior Congress leaders from Punjab, along with newly appointed AICC in-charge Sachin Pilot, are expected to participate in the protest. The party is demanding action against Cheema over his alleged role in the Gulzar Singh suicide case.

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According to the traffic police, vehicular movement will be diverted or regulated on two major arterial roads from 11.30 am on Tuesday. Traffic is likely to be affected on Madhya Marg between the Sector 15/16 light point and GMSH-16 Chowk, and further from GMSH-16 Chowk to PGI Chowk.

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The traffic police have appealed to commuters to avoid these stretches.