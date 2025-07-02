Traffic jams, waterlogging trigger chaos in Mohali

Traffic jams, waterlogged roads and dirty tap water supply continued to hassle Mohali residents today.

Due to severe waterlogging in Dera Bassi, the district administration closed the Mubarikpur railway underpass for traffic. As the water level crossed the danger mark, a CTU bus got stuck there in the afternoon, following which an earthmover was used to pull out the vehicle.

In Zirakpur as well, heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Patiala Chowk due to waterlogging caused by overflowing sewers. As the administration had been road to lay drainage pipes in the market area, the road width has been reduced considerably.

Residents criticised Zirakpur Municipal Council officials for digging up the road in the main market area during monsoon season.

“Who digs up roads in the main market area ahead of the monsoon season. Zirakpur MC officials should be held accountable for the traffic chaos and inconvenience,” said KR Sharma, a Dhakoli resident.

Locals complain of dirty tap water supply

Meanwhile, residents of Gillco Valley in Kharar complained of dirty tap water supply in Sector 115.

Similar complaints were received from residents of Phase 8 as well.

Residents apprehended that contamination of water was due to a leakage in the supply lines. They demanded that the lines be checked and immediately repaired.