Traffic police remove encroachments on Chandimandir toll plaza-Mallah Morh road

The Surajpur traffic police carried out a special drive today to remove encroachments along the road heading from the Chandimandir toll plaza to Mallah Morh.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Abhishek, targeting roadside rehri-phari vendors and handcarts that had been unlawfully occupying parts of the road. The police team reached the spot and cleared encroachments to ensure smoother and safer traffic movement.

Officials stated that the action would help ease frequent traffic congestion on the route and provide safer passage to commuters. The Panchkula Police confirmed that such drives against encroachments would continue in the future to maintain order and road safety.

The police appealed to citizens to not illegally occupy or encroach roads and to strictly follow the traffic rules. The police also sought public cooperation in keeping the city safe and well-organised.