Traffic rules go for a toss in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 21

Traffic rules continue to be flouted with impunity in Zirakpur. At every nook and corner of the town, road users throw caution to the wind to save a few seconds while putting their as well as others’ lives at great risk daily.

At the Metro light point, two-wheeler drivers, pedestrians risk their lives as they cross the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway through unauthorised cuts. The municipal council (MC) had installed grills on the road divider but that too have been damaged. It is another matter that the MC and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have failed to provide a passage to the pedestrians here.

Two-wheeler riders use an illegal cut in the median to cross over to the other side of the road in Zirakpur. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Commuting here becomes even more difficult as four-wheeler drivers take wrong turn and lane to go towards the Lohgarh side underneath the flyover.

The Metro light point is turning out to be the most accident-prone spot in the town.

On the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Maya Garden, a housing society, two-wheeler riders and four-wheeler drivers can be seen taking wrong turn to take the Airport Road.

A commuter takes an unauthorised U-turn towards Zirakpur near a petrol pump. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

“Commuting in Zirakpur is a risky affair as traffic is so chaotic. It is a free for all, as if traffic rules do not exist here,” said Nidhi Sharma, a Chandigarh Enclave resident.

Zirakpur residents complained that public transport buses do not stop at designated stops and pick up passengers at will, halting in the middle of the road at crowded places and disrupting the flow of traffic.

They said, “Public transport bus drivers are the worst offenders. They jump traffic light, cross over road dividers and enter narrow service lanes to save a few seconds. There have been several instances of pedestrians and two-wheeler riders being hit by bus drivers in hurry. The authorities and traffic police need to rein in unruly bus drivers.”

Two-wheeler riders resort to driving on the wrong side to reach the Airport road while coming from the Singhpura side on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

On September 11, a 35-year-old cloth dealer was killed and his brother injured when a Haryana Roadways bus hit the motorcycle they were riding on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway around 1 pm. The accident had led to a massive traffic jam for over an hour. Another Haryana Roadways bus, going towards Ambala, hit the wrong side of the road to avoid the long traffic jam. The people got infuriated to see the bus on the wrong side and hurled stones at it during heated arguments with the bus staff.

Residents said public transport buses flouting traffic rules and putting road users’ lives at risk has become a regular feature.

On May 27, a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near a filling station. Several passengers and the bus driver suffered minor injuries as the bus rammed into the road divider while trying to save a scooterist and overturned. Passersby broke the front and back windshields to rescue passengers.

Zirakpur traffic police officials said they were trying their best to control traffic violations, but staff crunch was a big hurdle. “We carry out challaning drives regularly in the market areas to curb speeding and jumping traffic lights,” they said, adding that people too need to have traffic sense and behave responsibly on road.

#Mohali #Zirakpur