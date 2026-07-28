Traffic survey at Chandigarh rly station a day after MP Tewari flags chaos

A day after Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari flagged traffic chaos outside the railway station on social media, the UT traffic police today conducted a joint survey with officials of the Ambala Railway Division and experts from the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) to identify the causes of congestion at the entry and exit points.

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Tewari had yesterday stated that it took commuters up to one-and-a-half hours to cover the one-kilometre stretch from the Madhya Marg light point to the station. Many passengers missed their trains due to traffic chaos. Repeated requests to the Railway Protection Force and the Chandigarh Police to manage the traffic had gone unheeded, he claimed. The survey found that congestion at the station was primarily due to unauthorised halting of taxis, indiscriminate pick-up and drop-off by auto-rickshaws, and illegal parking.

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Based on the findings, the joint team has proposed channelising the existing CTU bus stop to allow buses to halt in proper parallel alignment, and shifting the U-turn used by buses near the railway station light point about 100 metres ahead to provide adequate turning space and smoother signal clearance. The feasibility of shifting the bus stop beyond the station’s exit gate is also to be explored in consultation with the authorities concerned.

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The team also proposed stringent regulation of taxis halting immediately before the station’s entrance gate through dedicated deployment of traffic personnel, along with designated pick-up and drop-off points for auto-rickshaws. It also laid emphasis on the need for enforcement against unauthorised parking of vehicles outside the station.

The survey further found that congestion increased significantly in the afternoon during the arrival and departure of multiple Vande Bharat Express trains. Since the Ajmer Vande Bharat Express departs from Platform No. 6 on the Panchkula side, passengers travelling by this train have been advised to approach the station from that side, wherever feasible, to ease congestion.

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It was reported in these columns on Monday that the ongoing Rs 462-crore redevelopment project was causing public inconvenience, with rainwater leaking through the newly built roof and escalators remaining non-functional. The project, which began more than three years ago, has missed four deadlines.