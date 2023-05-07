Traffic to be diverted on Dakshin, Madhya Marg

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

In view of the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the city on May 8, the traffic would be diverted on the Dakshin Marg at airport light point, Hallo Majra light point, Poultry Farm Chowk, Tribune Chowk, Iron Market light point, New Labour Chowk (Sector 20/21-33/34).

On the Madhya Marg, at AP Chowk (Sector 7/8-18/19), Government Press light point (Sector 8/9-17/18) and Matka Chowk (Sector 9/10-16/17), including 17/18 light point and the Sector 8 turn during the movement of the VVIP.

The public is advised to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Further, the public is requested to follow the social media account of the Chandigarh Traffic Police for real-time updates on traffic. Guests invitees, officers, mediapersons and other staff are requested to park their vehicles at the designated parking lots only at programme venues.

The public is advised not to park/ply their vehicles on cycle tracks/pedestrian pathways and in no-parking area, otherwise strict action will be taken as per law and vehicles towed away.