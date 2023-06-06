Traffic Violations: 401 challaned in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 5

In a crackdown on violators, the Panchkula traffic police issued as many as 401 challans on Sunday.

According to the police spokesperson, 187 violations were caught at nakas, while 214 were monitored using WhatsApp and CCTV cameras.

To encourage public participation in upholding traffic regulations, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Security, Law and Order, Nikita Khattar has launched a dedicated WhatsApp number, 7087084433.

The initiative allows residents to report instances of traffic rule violations directly to the authorities. People spotting incidents such as stunting, speeding, signal-breaking, riding triple on a two-wheeler, without seat belt or helmet, improper number plate or any other visible offence, could capture photo and video of the violation and share them on the designated WhatsApp number.