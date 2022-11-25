Mohali light points to make way for rotaries

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 24

In view of increasing traffic problems and to reduce the number of road accidents in Mohali city, the state government has decided to convert intersections into roundabouts.

A meeting to take stock of the preparations being made to this effect was held by Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar with officials of GMADA, the Municipal Corporation, the RTA and the police besides the road safety engineer, at the District Administrative Complex here today.

Talwar said under a multifaceted plan of the government to solve the traffic problem, the light points of Mohali city were being changed into roundabouts. He said GMADA was preparing a proposal in this regard with the help of its technical adviser and the traffic adviser of the government. He said the government was planning to construct these roundabouts by the end of March next year.

Recently, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora, on a demand of local MLA Kulwant Singh, held a meeting at the GMADA office to improve the city’s infrastructure, roads, traffic movement and other civic facilities. During the meeting, Arora had appointed the DC for appropriate solutions to traffic problems and to reduce road accidents.

Talwar said the traffic adviser of the state government would conduct a survey to find a solution to the problem of increasing traffic on the Airport Road (PR-7) and submit recommendations.

The DC instructed the civic body officials present at the meeting to synchronise the lights on the Airport road so that the vehicles heading towards the airport do not have to stop for a long time at any light point.

ADC Amaninder Kaur Brar, assistant commissioner Tarsem Chand, district town planner Gurdev Singh, RTA secretary Pardeep Singh Dhillon, road safety engineer Charanjit and officials of GMADA and the MC were present.

#Mohali