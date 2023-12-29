Trains delayed as fog engulfs city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

As the region witnesses foggy weather conditions, the Chandigarh railway station witnessed delays in train schedules on Thursday.

Among the trains that arrived late was 22447 New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express, which was about an hour late, reaching Chandigarh at 9:25 am against the scheduled arrival of 8:38 am. Also, 12011 Kalka-Shatabdi Express arrived over 20 minutes late at the station. The 12231 Lucknow - Chandigarh SF Express was 2.5 hours late. It reached Chandigarh at 12:35 pm, against the scheduled arrival of 10:05 am.

