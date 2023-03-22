Transgender molested; one held, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 21

The police have registered a case against three persons on the charge of molesting a transgender and snatching money.

Two of the suspects have been identified as Mandeep and Shammi.

The police arrested Mandeep and produced him before the court that remanded him in one-day police custody. His two accomplices have absconded.

The victim, a resident of New Defence Colony, Harshi, a transgender, has lodged a complaint with the Zirakpur police.

It has been alleged that the victim was going to her home on foot on the Aero City road when a car, in which three youths were travelling, stopped there.

The youths forced the victim to sit in the car.

When Harshi resisted their action, they intimidated the victim with an iron rod. They also snatched Rs 4000 from the victim before fleeing the spot.