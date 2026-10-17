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Home / Chandigarh / Translator tablet helps Panchkula police reunite Karnataka sadhu with lost phone

Translator tablet helps Panchkula police reunite Karnataka sadhu with lost phone

Haryana’s first Tourist Police Post uses technology to overcome language barrier and assist 62-year-old devotee at Mansa Devi temple

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:10 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Panchkula police use a translator tablet to help a Karnataka sadhu recover his lost mobile phone. Representational image/file
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A language barrier could not stop the Panchkula police from helping a 62-year-old sadhu from Karnataka recover his lost mobile phone, as personnel at Haryana’s first Tourist Police Post used a translator tablet to understand his complaint and trace the device.

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Sadhu Chaman Lal, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru, was visiting the Mata Mansa Devi temple as part of his pilgrimage across the country when he accidentally left his mobile phone behind while having langar in the temple complex.

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Realising that his phone was missing, he approached the police for help. However, communication proved difficult as he spoke Kannada.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, trained personnel at the Tourist Police Post used a translator tablet to understand his complaint and immediately launched a search.

A team led by ASI Kavita, in-charge of the Tourist Police Post, searched the temple complex and recovered the mobile phone in safe condition before returning it to the sadhu. Chaman Lal thanked the police for their prompt assistance.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the Tourist Police Post had been established to provide a safe and accessible environment for devotees and tourists visiting the shrine from other states and foreign countries.

He said the initiative aimed to ensure that language barriers did not prevent visitors from seeking police assistance. Technology was helping personnel understand and respond to their concerns, he added.

The Panchkula police urged devotees visiting the temple to approach the Tourist Police Post for assistance whenever required.

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