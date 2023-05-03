Transport perk on central lines for Chandigarh staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT has decided to adopt the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations on grant of transport allowance to central employees. A Finance Department notification says UT employees getting pay scales on central pattern since April 1, 2022, will get the allowance on same terms. As per recommendations, central staff drawing Rs 24,200 and above in pay levels 1 and 2 will be eligible for allowance at Rs 3,600 plus DA. — TNS

Missing PGI doctor traced

Chandigarh: A PGI doctor who had been reported missing on April 30 has been traced by the UT police. Dr Prakhav Sharma had gone missing from his house in Sector 16. His father Pardeep had informed the police, following which a DDR was lodged at the Sector 17 police station. The police later traced him to Vrindavan in UP and brought him back to the city. TNS

Four POs land in police net

Chandigarh: The police have arrested four proclaimed offenders. Raj Kumar (50) of Dadu Majra Colony, Sector 38, who was declared a PO on November 11, 2022, in a 2019 theft case, has been arrested. Also, Vikas of Phase-II, Ram Darbar, who was declared a PO on March 12 in a 2016 theft case, has been nabbed. Further, Neeraj Kumar, alias Chiru, of Maloya and Karan of Nayagaon were arrested. They were booked in a case of robbery in 2020 and were declared POs on April 19. TNS

Bicycle stolen from Sec 30

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a bicycle from a house in Sector 30. Complainant Mohit reported his bicycle was stolen on the intervening night of April 30 and May 1. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Maloya man held with heroin

Mohali: The Kharar CIA staff nabbed a Maloya resident, Vinay Kumar, and seized 200-gm heroin from him on Monday. The police had intercepted his car near Balongi and recovered the contraband from it. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Balongi police station. The suspect was produced in court, which sent him to five-day police remand. TNS

One arrested on contempt charge

Panchkula: The police arrested a resident of Khokhra village in Pinjore for violating court orders on Monday. The suspect has been identified as Inshak. He was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody in Ambala. A case was registered at the Pinjore police station. TNS

294 traffic rule violators fined

Panchkula: The police challaned a total of 294 drivers for breaking traffic rules, including driving without helmet or seat belt, using phone while driving and disregarding zebra crossing. As many as 117 of the total violations were caught on CCTV. TNS

Man robbed of cash, auto

Chandigarh: An auto-driver was reportedly robbed of his auto and cash by miscreants on Monday night. Sources said Amar Singh was going from Dhanas to Sector 38 when the suspects stopped his auto on the road separating Sector 25 and 38. They snatched Rs 4,000 from him and drove away in his auto. The Maloya police have started investigation. TNS

MC team inspects cattle pound

Chandigarh: A team of senior MC officials, led by Commissioner Anindita Mitra, today inspected the city’s biggest cattle pound in Raipur Kalan, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on May 8. TNS

Nagesh Academy log victory

Chandigarh: Cricket With Nagesh Academy (CWNA), Zirkapur, defeated Sunrise Cricket Academy by 10 runs in the 1st RP Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CWNA posted 242/5 in 30 overs. Abhimanyu came up with a brilliant 114 runs and was ably supported by Monty (41), Shoumik Dhanday (39) and Kavya Goyal (20). Pranjal Yadav claimed two wickets. In reply, Sunrise Cricket Academy posted 166/9 in 19 overs with the help of Jashan Beniwal (59), Sohail (30), Laksh Chawla (24) and Pranjal Yadav (23). Tanmay Latka claimed 3/22 and Kavya Goyal 2/22. TNS

Harvinder Nain slams ton

Chandigarh: Harvinder Nain scored 148 runs off 60 balls to help Dr Luthra XI defeat Youngistan Cricket Club by 83 runs in the final of the Salute Indian Army Trophy. Dr Luthra XI posted 225/4 with the help of Nain and Kamal (47). Anand claimed two wickets. In reply, Youngistan Club posted 132 runs in 15.4 overs with the help of Sandeep (29), Anand (26) and Jagtar Singh (23). Ashish, Nayan Jain and Rahul Kapani claimed two wickets each.