in brief

Transport perk on central lines for Chandigarh staff

The UT has decided to adopt the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations on grant of transport allowance to central employees. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT has decided to adopt the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations on grant of transport allowance to central employees. A Finance Department notification says UT employees getting pay scales on central pattern since April 1, 2022, will get the allowance on same terms. As per recommendations, central staff drawing Rs 24,200 and above in pay levels 1 and 2 will be eligible for allowance at Rs 3,600 plus DA. — TNS

Missing PGI doctor traced

Chandigarh: A PGI doctor who had been reported missing on April 30 has been traced by the UT police. Dr Prakhav Sharma had gone missing from his house in Sector 16. His father Pardeep had informed the police, following which a DDR was lodged at the Sector 17 police station. The police later traced him to Vrindavan in UP and brought him back to the city. TNS

Four POs land in police net

Chandigarh: The police have arrested four proclaimed offenders. Raj Kumar (50) of Dadu Majra Colony, Sector 38, who was declared a PO on November 11, 2022, in a 2019 theft case, has been arrested. Also, Vikas of Phase-II, Ram Darbar, who was declared a PO on March 12 in a 2016 theft case, has been nabbed. Further, Neeraj Kumar, alias Chiru, of Maloya and Karan of Nayagaon were arrested. They were booked in a case of robbery in 2020 and were declared POs on April 19. TNS

Bicycle stolen from Sec 30

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a bicycle from a house in Sector 30. Complainant Mohit reported his bicycle was stolen on the intervening night of April 30 and May 1. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Maloya man held with heroin

Mohali: The Kharar CIA staff nabbed a Maloya resident, Vinay Kumar, and seized 200-gm heroin from him on Monday. The police had intercepted his car near Balongi and recovered the contraband from it. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Balongi police station. The suspect was produced in court, which sent him to five-day police remand. TNS

One arrested on contempt charge

Panchkula: The police arrested a resident of Khokhra village in Pinjore for violating court orders on Monday. The suspect has been identified as Inshak. He was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody in Ambala. A case was registered at the Pinjore police station. TNS

294 traffic rule violators fined

Panchkula: The police challaned a total of 294 drivers for breaking traffic rules, including driving without helmet or seat belt, using phone while driving and disregarding zebra crossing. As many as 117 of the total violations were caught on CCTV. TNS

Man robbed of cash, auto

Chandigarh: An auto-driver was reportedly robbed of his auto and cash by miscreants on Monday night. Sources said Amar Singh was going from Dhanas to Sector 38 when the suspects stopped his auto on the road separating Sector 25 and 38. They snatched Rs 4,000 from him and drove away in his auto. The Maloya police have started investigation. TNS

MC team inspects cattle pound

Chandigarh: A team of senior MC officials, led by Commissioner Anindita Mitra, today inspected the city’s biggest cattle pound in Raipur Kalan, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on May 8. TNS

Nagesh Academy log victory

Chandigarh: Cricket With Nagesh Academy (CWNA), Zirkapur, defeated Sunrise Cricket Academy by 10 runs in the 1st RP Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CWNA posted 242/5 in 30 overs. Abhimanyu came up with a brilliant 114 runs and was ably supported by Monty (41), Shoumik Dhanday (39) and Kavya Goyal (20). Pranjal Yadav claimed two wickets. In reply, Sunrise Cricket Academy posted 166/9 in 19 overs with the help of Jashan Beniwal (59), Sohail (30), Laksh Chawla (24) and Pranjal Yadav (23). Tanmay Latka claimed 3/22 and Kavya Goyal 2/22. TNS

Harvinder Nain slams ton

Chandigarh: Harvinder Nain scored 148 runs off 60 balls to help Dr Luthra XI defeat Youngistan Cricket Club by 83 runs in the final of the Salute Indian Army Trophy. Dr Luthra XI posted 225/4 with the help of Nain and Kamal (47). Anand claimed two wickets. In reply, Youngistan Club posted 132 runs in 15.4 overs with the help of Sandeep (29), Anand (26) and Jagtar Singh (23). Ashish, Nayan Jain and Rahul Kapani claimed two wickets each.

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Land Acquisition: Patwari among 8 land in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net over multi-crore compensation fraud

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Body stuffed in delivery bag found in Najafgarh drain

Partition Museum set for inauguration on May 18

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Property fraud victim gets justice

Civil Surgeon’s office staff in upbeat mood

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara