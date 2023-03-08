Travel agency’s licence suspended for 90 days

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 7

The administration today suspended the licence of a Phase 5 firm, Future Developers, to operate consultancy and travel agency for 90 days.

The firm was issued a licence for consultancy and travel agency work till December 23, 2024. The administration had asked for a report on the service provided, along with the information of the clients. A notice was issued under the Punjab Travel Profession Regulation Act-2012 in case the licensee did not send the said report after a lapse of time.

Th Mohali Tehsildar informed that no person of the firm lived at the given address and the office was closed. A notice was issued giving 15 days time to the licensee to clarify as to why the licence should not be cancelled.