Travel agent booked for fraud

Chandigarh: The police have booked an immigration consultant for cheating. Complainant Bharat Kumar Sahni, Sanjay Kumar and others alleged owner of AJ Group, Sector 34, duped them of Rs 4.51 lakh by promising to get him a visa. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Phone snatched at Mani Majra

Chandigarh: An unidentified scooter-borne youth snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian. Complainant Rocky Kumar, a resident of Daria village, claimed the suspect sped away after snatching his phone near the Housing Board light point. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

In-laws held for abetting suicide

Chandigarh: A Ram Darbar resident and his parents have been arrested for abetting suicide. Victim Pooja (22), who married Shubham four months ago, had allegedly died by suicide on April 29. The victim’s mother claimed her daughter was harassed by Shubham, her parents and parental uncle Arun Kumar. A case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 police station and the suspects arrested. TNS

Two nabbed for iron grill theft

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for stealing iron grills from a school. Complainant Rajender Singh had claimed an unidentified person had stolen seven grills from Government Model High School, Sector 25. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Later, Manjit, alias Sujal (18), and Gourav, alias Bindu (19), both Sector 25 residents, were arrested. TNS

Man booked for molesting minor

Dera Bassi: The police arrested a 72-year-old man of Dera Jagadhri on the charge of molesting a 12-year-old minor on Monday. On a complaint filed by the f victim’s mother, the police have registered a case against the elderly man. The victim’s mother stated that her daughter had gone to Abdul Rashid’s shop when he molested the girl. The victim had narrated the incident to her morher after reaching home. TNS

Cleanliness drive held

Chandigarh: A cleanliness drive was undertaken by members of the Himveer Wives Welfare Association at the Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP) Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh. The members collected plastic items and cleared the camp premises of other waste items. Association president Santosh Duhan stressed on the importance of maintaining clean environs, promoting a healthy lifestyle and limiting the use of plastic items. TNS

4 kids reunited, 3 girls recovered

Chandigarh: Three missing girls were recovered and four children were reunited with their families during the one-month campaign named “Operation Muskhaan VIII” launched in April. Meanwhile, 12 children, who were involved in child labour, and 9 children, who were made to beg on roads, were rescued by the police. Awareness camps on child labour and begging were also organised by the police. In addition, awareness campaigns about human trafficking and other child-related issues were also held.

