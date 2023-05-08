Travel agent booked for fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked an immigration consultant for duping a city resident of Rs 14.19 lakh. Complainant Abhishek Nager, a resident of Sector 46, alleged Gurwinder Singh and others from M/s Overseas Study Planner, Sirsa, duped him on the pretext of providing study visa for Canada. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation initiated. TNS

2 bikers snatch gold chain

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne suspects snatched a gold chain from a woman. The victim, a resident of Sector 41, alleged unidentified men snatched her chain near her house. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Man nabbed for assault

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for assaulting a Himachal Pradseh resident near Gurdwara chowk on Dakshin Marg. Complainant Kartavya, a resident of Mandi, alleged Hardeep Singh of Moga and others assaulted him with a kirpan. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Hardeep was later arrested.

Laughter Day celebrated

Panchkula: The World Laughter Day was celebrated with much funfair by the Senior Citizens Council at a park in Sector 20 here. Harish Chhabra briefed about laughing technique of laughter yoga. Several performances marked the day. — TNS

Testing time:Admit cards of NEET-UG aspirants being verified at the entry to an examination centre at the GMSSS, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: PRADEEP TEWARI