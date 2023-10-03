Travel firm, airline fined as flight cancelled sans intimation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a travel firm and airlines to compensate a city resident for cancelling a flight without intimation.

In his complaint, Dr GS Arora, a resident of Sector 16-A, stated that he had booked a ticket for his son for a Geneva-London-Delhi trip from Yatra Online Private Limited (opposite party number 1) by paying Rs 59,787. The departure of the flight was scheduled for December19, 2020. His son reached the Geneva airport on the scheduled date to board the flight well in advance. However, when he checked in, the counter of British Airways (opposite party number 2) did not open.

His son made enquiries about the status of the flight from the information desk of the airline at the Geneva airport and he was informed that the flight had been cancelled. He alleged that the opposite parties even failed to arrange an alternative flight for his son as a result of which he had to stay in Switzerland and incur high expenditure.

The complainant alleged that despite the fact that the flight was cancelled without prior intimation, opposite parties denied to refund the amount despite several requests. Alleging that the act of the opposite parties was a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, he sought compensation and refund of the fare.

In its reply, Yatra Online Private Ltd stated that it was an intermediary between the service providers and the customers. It does not have any interference in the working of service providers. Any issue related to the actual provision of service, including change in flight schedule, cancellation or refund was not within its control. It was strictly within the control of the airlines.

British Airways, in its reply, stated that the flight was cancelled on November 19, 2020, and the fact of cancellation was intimated to the travel agent. The complainant’s return flight from London to Geneva, which was scheduled for January 3, 2021, was also cancelled and the intimation of cancellation was also updated in the PNR. The cancellation of flight was intimated well in advance and it had taken all possible steps to arrange alternative flights for the complainant on the same date. However, without consent of the complainant, the ticket could not have been issued for the alternative flight and the required authorisation for the same was not provided to it.

After hearing of the arguments, the commission directed Yatra Online Private Ltd to refund Rs 58,708 to the complainant with interest @ 9% per annum from the date it received the said amount from OP No 2 (January 27, 2022). It was also told to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and physical harassment. Meanwhile, British Airways shall pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and physical harassment. They have also been asked to pay Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation.