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Home / Chandigarh / Treat AI as partner, not enemy: Micron Tech’s VP to Panjab University students

Treat AI as partner, not enemy: Micron Tech’s VP to Panjab University students

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Young people should treat artificial intelligence (AI) as a partner rather than an enemy and focus on innovation and continuous learning to adapt to technological change, Gurtej Sandhu, Principal Fellow and Corporate Vice-President at Micron Technology, said at Panjab University (PU) on Friday.

The lecture was held at the Dr SSB UICET Auditorium. Former PU Vice-Chancellors Prof Renu Vig and Prof Arun Grover were present. PU Registrar Prof YP Verma welcomed Sandhu, while Colloquium Coordinator Prof Desh Deepak Singh delivered the vote of thanks.

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Delivering a lecture on “Memory Chip Innovations Empowering AI: Role of AI to Drive Chip Development” under the PU Colloquium Series, Sandhu said the world was moving from a computer-centric era towards one increasingly shaped by AI.

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He said AI could help researchers process large volumes of data, identify patterns and examine multiple possibilities. However, human judgement and innovation would remain essential. Describing AI as a “language calculator”, he explained how language-based systems used patterns to generate responses. He also highlighted AI’s potential as a round-the-clock tutor, enabling students to learn beyond classroom hours.

Dr Sandhu holds a degree in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi and a PhD in physics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received the IEEE Andrew S Grove Award in 2018 for his contributions to silicon CMOS process technology.

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