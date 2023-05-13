Treat for budding female cricketers

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 12

While a huge rush of spectators would leave the stadium after the IPL matches got over at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, a group of budding female cricketers would brave the outgoing rush to meet their favourite cricketers.

After all five matches held at the Mohali stadium, these budding female cricketers from Dharoki village of Nabha tehsil (Patiala) hung around eagerly in the reception area to meet their favourite cricketers.

“Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) officials make sure that these female cricketers meet their favourite stars. It’s a big boost for these budding cricketers,” said Gulab Singh Shergill, who runs the academy in Dharoki, where these girls train.

Last month, the academy hogged the limelight when it was featured on the front page of the New York Times. These players have met Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and many more.

The academy, set up on Shergill’s farmland measuring one acre, offers free training to female players aged between nine and 14 years. A total of 18 players are presently being trained by a professional coach at the academy.

“It was a dream to meet Rohit Sharma. I am also an opening batter and wish to become like him. He shared some tips with me and I am really happy,” budding cricketer Simran said. Her teammate Jasleen added: “I have always liked the Punjab Kings team, but they somehow failed to find the desired result in their home matches. Nevertheless, I got a chance to meet Shikhar Dhawan and it was a memorable experience. I wish to play for India one day.”

All 18 girls were thrilled at meeting Indian cricketers, and said the experience made them more determined to become international players.