Treat for Indian classical music lovers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

An Indian classical music concert was organised by Alliance Française Chandigarh here today. Renowned sarangi player Ustad Dilshad Khan graced the event with his performance. He was accompanied by Avirbhav Verma and Sandeep Singh. Khan is also a famous name in the Bollywood music industry. He has played sarangi in several Bollywood films.

Khan belongs to the Sikar Gharana of music, which has given several stalwarts to Indian classical music.

The live-music concert was free and open to all. The performance left the audience spellbound. Chandigarh-born Avirbhav accompanied him on stage on tabla. Sandeep Singh’s musical journey began with dilruba, a modern variant of the taus.