Mohali, December 25

Can a fully grown tree be caged? Seems difficult, but PSPCL officials have pulled off this near-impossible feat! Passersby on the rear of the booth market in Sector 67 are left amazed at the sight of how a tree grew up inside the PSPCL structure without being noticed by power officials.

Residents of Sector 67 also complained that garbage, horticulture waste remained littered on the road of their sector and road berms had not been cleaned for months. They complained that electricity department officials trimmed and pruned trees mindlessly and left the waste on the road, creating unhygienic conditions.

“Shri Harkrishan Society, Sector 67, has been forgotten by the MC officials. Despite several reminders to the MC Commissioner and other officials, no cleaning work is being done here,” said NS Kalsi, chairman, RWA, Sector 67.

Residents said an amazing site of a fully-grown tree caged in PSPCL apathy was visible behind the booth market. An outgrown tree is surrounded by PSPCL power poles on which a transformer was mounted sometime ago.

“Now, the transformer has been relocated but the poor tree still remains caged in the structure. It shows how the PSPCL cares for the public infrastructure and its upkeep. I have requested the PSPCL and the Mohali MC to either relocate the tree or remove the structure, but my request has fallen on deaf ears,” Kalsi said.

The matter is in the knowledge of Ward No. 25 councillor Manjit Kaur. — TNS

