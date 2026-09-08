Dozens of fully grown ornamental Ashoka trees were chopped down to nearly half their height at Government Model High School in Mani Majra. While school officials claimed that the action was taken in consultation with the authorities concerned, some faculty members, speaking anonymously, alleged that the trees were cut at the direction of senior officials.

“The trees were chopped considering the scattering of leaves and their coverage over a portion of the heritage building. The matter has been brought to the notice of the department concerned of the UT Administration. The trees will now be pruned into an umbrella shape. Half of the trees have already developed new leaves,” said a senior school functionary, requesting anonymity.

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Meanwhile, some faculty members alleged that students had been asked to clear the passage that was covered with fallen leaves and claimed that the school authorities took the decision on their own. The school authorities, however, have submitted a request to the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, seeking the removal of dead and dangerous trees from the campus.

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“Even if the objective was beautification, the trees should have been pruned rather than chopped down to half their height. The authorities will take necessary action and will also invite faculty members of the school to record their statements,” said a schoolteacher.