Tree plantation drive held

The NSS unit of PU, in collaboration with Boys Hostel-2, organised a tree plantation drive. The event was aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about the importance of tree conservation.

Researchers awarded

Researchers of various institutions of higher learning located in Chandigarh and Punjab were awarded the Shiv Nath Rai Kohli Memorial Mid-Career Best Scientist Award, comprising a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Awards were presented during the 70th convocation of Panjab University. Dr Neeraj Kumar, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Thapar University, Patiala; Dr Ritesh Agarwal, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, PGIMER; Dr Pavleen Soni, Associate Professor, GNDU, Amritsar, and Dr Neeraj K Singh, Deputy Librarian, PU, were awarded.

Dental check-up camp organised

A free dental check-up camp was organised by Sri Sukhmani Dental College & Multi-speciality Hospital, Dera Bassi. A team led by Dr Ramandeep Kaur Sohi, Professor and Head of the Department of Public Health Dentistry, examined over 100 people. Chairman Kanwaljit Singh said the college had latest machines.

College holds Annual function

Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, organised its 42nd annual prize distribution function. Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Director Higher Education, UT, awarded degrees to more than 400 students of Bachelor of Education, Master of Education, Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling and Post Graduate Diploma in Child Guidance and Family Counselling.