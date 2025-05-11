Tree plantation drive organised in Kharar
A tree plantation drive was conducted at JTPL City, Kharar today. The initiative, led by the Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG), focused on fostering environmental awareness and contributing to a greener, cleaner Punjab. Over 100 saplings, including herbal and indigenous plants,...
