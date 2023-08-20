Trees axed near Mohali Golf Range

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 19

Dozens of fully-grown trees were cut near the Mohali Golf Range in Sector 65 today.

Environmentalists and residents resented the ‘mindless’ cutting of trees reportedly for road-widening. Social activist LR Budaniya said, “Some of the trees were 20-25 years old. The district administration must hold the people responsible for this act accountable.”

Labourers and contractor loaded the wood in tractor-trailers despite opposition by residents.

