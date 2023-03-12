 Trial court should not use procedure for not performing duty: High Court : The Tribune India

Trial court should not use procedure for not performing duty: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 11

A trial court should not use in a mechanical manner the principles of law and the procedure prescribed by the rules to not perform its duty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted. The assertion by Justice Arun Monga came in a case where 51 adjournments were granted, mostly without recording any reason by stating ‘adjourned for consideration’.

Not a case of single officer’s negligence

Justice Arun Monga asserted that the delay was not attributable to any one particular presiding officer. Since the filing of the suit, it was third presiding officer dealing with the application. Even he did not take note of statutory duty cast on him. The case was listed before him for first time in July last year, but he has been adjourning the disposal of the application without recording acceptable reasons, knowing well ex parte injunction was granted in December 2018. It was thus not the negligence of any singular presiding officer.

Justice Monga asserted that the court was “unable to countenance the most lackadaisical manner in which the trial court proceeded in complete disregard of the duty cast upon it”. The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice after a petition was filed by Jaspal Singh and others against M/s Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Pvt Ltd.

They were aggrieved by the pendency of an application filed by respondent-Omaxe under “Order 39 Rules 1 & 2 of the CPC”. The Bench was told that the plea was pending despite the fact that an “ex-parte ad interim injunction” was granted in favour of respondent-Omaxe way back in December 2018.

Justice Monga asserted that dates of hearings before the trial court revealed there was undoubtedly a certain zero period in between starting somewhere around March 2020 and May 2021 caused by the intervening pandemic during which physical hearings in courts in the entire country were suspended. Fault could not be found to that extent with the court below. But the lackadaisical manner was beyond the court’s countenance.

Justice Monga added that ordinarily the trial court was under a legal obligation to dispose of an injunction application in the prescribed time frame in cases where ex-parte indulgence had been shown. At the ex-parte stage, the court did not have the benefit of the other side’s version and there was a higher probability of it being misled into passing ex-parte orders.

“No doubt, due to heavy pendency of work in the courts, it may not sometimes be possible to finally dispose of the stay applications within 30 days as envisaged. But at least the record should bear out and speak for itself that it was despite the endeavour of the court that the application could not be heard or disposed of, for whatever reason it may be worth. To that extent, there is also further legal obligation on the part of the court to record the reasons for non-disposal of the application within 30 days,” Justice Monga observed.

Allowing the petition, Justice Monga made it clear that the trial court would henceforth make earnest endeavour to finally dispose of injunction application filed under Order 39 Rules 1 and 2 CPC within 30 days in all cases where ex parte injunctions were granted in favour of the plaintiffs.

