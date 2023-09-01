Tribunal allows childcare leave to JBT teacher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The UT Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has allowed childcare leave to Sarika Devi, a JBT teacher, recruited in 2015. Sarika filed an application against an order dated August 23, whereby her application for childcare leave was rejected by the Education Department.

Her counsel argued that her child, a Class III student, was to appear in exams from September 1 to 18. The applicant has relied upon a policy dated October 28, 2022, and an SC judgment in Deepka Singh’s case. The counsel also said the applicant was a regular employee. After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal allowed the application of the teacher while relying on the SC judgment.