 Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

Ashiana flats RWA to challenge NGT decision in High Court

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20


Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, January 15

In a major relief to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has decided in favour of the estate agency for cutting down 3,500 trees from the forest area of Sector 20 in the city.

The NGT, while hearing a case pertaining to the forest area in Sector 20, in its order said the area was not earmarked as a green belt. It allowed the HSVP to carry out any construction work on its own, provided prior proper permission for felling of trees would be obtained from the authority concerned on behalf of the HSVP.

The NGT gave the directions while hearing the matter on January 12 in New Delhi. The office-bearers of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 20, had filed a case in the NGT against the construction of 4,500 Ashiana flats for economically weaker sections by felling trees in the forest area. The NGT had summoned both sides for hearing their views in the matter and deliver its final judgment.

Estate Officer Gagandeep Singh along with executive engineer and four advocates were present on behalf of the HSVP, while the RWA, Sector 20, was represented by its vice-president Yoginder Kwatra and general secretary Avinash Malik.

HSVP’s EO Gagandeep Singh told the NGT court the area was not reserved for green belt and that houses for the poor were to be built under the ambitious plan of the Prime Minister and Haryana Chief Minister.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the NGT court decided the area was not reserved for green belt and that the HSVP could execute any development work there on its own.

Kwatra, however, said the matter was going on in the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well, in which they had demanded change of site of the Ashiana flats. He claimed the Administrator and Estate Officer, appearing in the HC on behalf of the HSVP, had claimed the site for Ashiana flats would be changed. The HSVP officers in the NGT had now made a U-turn. He said they had decided to challenge the matter again in the HC. A petition in this regard would be filed soon.

4,500 units to come up for the poor

  • The Sector 20 RWA had filed a case in the NGT against the construction of 4,500 Ashiana flats for economically weaker sections by felling trees
  • Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran told the NGT court the area was not reserved for a green belt and houses for poor were to be built under central scheme
  • After hearing arguments of both sides, the court decided the area was not a reserved area and that the HSVP could execute any development work there; trees could be felled after taking approval

U-turn by officials

The HSVP Administrator and Estate Officer, appearing in HC in the matter, had claimed site for Ashiana flats would be changed. Its officers have now made a U-turn in NGT court. — Yoginder Kwatra, vice-president, RWA

