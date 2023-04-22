Tribunal asks PGI to decide on cadre review committee’s report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the PGI to take decision on the 3rd Cadre Review Committee’s recommendations expeditiously, preferably within a period of six months.

The Bench, comprising Ramesh Singh Thakur, member (J), and Rashmi Saxena Sahni, member (A), passed the order while disposing of an application filed by Ashwani Kumar Munjal, president, PGI Employees’ Union (non-faculty), through counsel Karan Singla.

Munjal has approached the CAT for the implementation of the 3rd Cadre Review Committee report that was constituted by the governing body of the institute vide resolution dated April 28, 2012 for cadre restructuring of its Group A, B and C category employees. He said the last cadre review was done in 1992.

The PGI and other respondents in their reply submitted that the PGI, Chandigarh, constituted local committees to draft 3rd Cadre Review report. The local committees submitted the draft report containing four parts, including financial implications involved in the proposal, to the Ministry of Finance vide letter dated April 19, 2018 for consideration for further deliberation.

The draft report submitted by the institute was examined in the Ministry and it was observed that the proposal has financial implication of Rs 22 crore p.a. (approximately) and hence, not in consonance with the Ministry of Finance letter according to which the proposal should be financially neutral.

The respondents said a meeting was held on June 11, 2018 to discuss the matter with the institute. The matter was deliberated and the institute was advised that the financial implications needed to be revisited to make these financially neutral and the proposal should not deviate from the Coordination Committee recommendations.

After re-examination of the matter, the institute again forwarded the draft report to the Ministry. The draft report was placed before the 3rd Cadre Review committee in its meeting held on November 11, 2021. After detailed deliberation, the committee gave necessary suggestions to the institute and these are under examination in the institute.

The respondents said the report of the 3rd Cadre Review was still under consideration and it had not been finalised yet.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal said: “In view of such position, the original application is disposed of with direction to the respondents to take decision on the report of the 3rd Cadre Review recommendations expeditiously, preferably within a period of six months”.