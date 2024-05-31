Tribunal awards Rs 16.45L relief to parents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Chandigarh (MACT) has directed an insurance company, owner and the driver of a bus to pay compensation of Rs 16,45,100 to the parents of a girl, who died in a road accident in 2018.

The claimants, Saroj Kumari, mother, and Raj Kumar, father of the deceased, filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, seeking compensation from the insurance company, owner and the driver of the bus for the death of their daughter, Priya, in an accident on July 23, 2018.

They said on the day of the accident, Priya was riding pillion on a motorcycle on the road leading from Barwal Khurd to Baijnath (Himachal Pradesh).

When they reached near Simbhal village, a bus, which was coming from the opposite direction at a fast speed, hit the motorcycle on the wrong side of the road. Both rider as well as the girl suffered severe injuries. Priya died on the spot. They alleged that the accident had taken place due to negligence on part of the bus driver

An FIR was registered on July 23, 2018.

The parents said Priya was 17 years old at that time. She was a student of BA first year in a college and her future income might be assessed as Rs 20,000 per month.

The driver and the owner of the bus denied the allegations. They alleged that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving of the bike rider.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal said the claimants were entitled to get a total amount of compensation Rs 16,45,100 along with interest at the rate 7.5 % per annum from the date of filing the claim petition till its realisation. Both claimants — the girl’s mother and father —shall be entitled to share the amount equally.

