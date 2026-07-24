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Home / Chandigarh / Tribunal awards Rs 23.01 lakh to family of man killed in road accident

Tribunal awards Rs 23.01 lakh to family of man killed in road accident

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay compensation of Rs 23,01,400 to Parvinder Kaur, a resident of Rupnagar district, Punjab, and other claimants on account of the death of her husband in a road accident seven years ago.

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In the claim petition filed under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Parvinder stated that on November 3, 2019, her husband, Tarlochan Singh, was travelling to his village via the Kurali-Morinda road on a motorcycle. Darshan Singh and Jatinder Singh were riding pillion on the motorcycle.

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At around 8 pm, when they reached the highway bypass near Dhianpura village, a truck approached at high speed from the opposite direction. The truck allegedly came onto the wrong side of the road and collided with the motorcycle. As a result of the accident, all three riders were thrown onto the road. Darshan Singh and Jatinder Singh sustained grievous injuries, while Tarlochan Singh died at the scene. The injured were referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

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The accident allegedly occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the truck driver. An FIR under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the truck driver at Singh Bhagwantpur police station.

The claimants stated that Tarlochan was 31 years old at the time of his death. He was an agriculturist by occupation and was earning Rs 75,000 per month. He is survived by his wife, a minor daughter and his mother.

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After hearing the arguments, the tribunal partly allowed the claim petition. It held that the claimants were entitled to compensation of Rs 23,01,400 from the respondents, along with simple interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition until its realisation.

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