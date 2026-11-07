Tribunal awards Rs 31L to kin of man killed in road accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed United India Insurance Company Ltd to pay compensation of Rs 31,22,749, along with interest, to the parents and wife of 27-year-old Mukesh Kumar, who died in a road accident four years ago.

Deceased's father Naginder Jha; mother Megha Devi; and wife Soni Kumari, along with their minor son, all residents of Ludhiana, filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, stating that Mukesh Kumar met with an accident near Rajpura on June 25, 2022.

He was riding his Yamaha motorcycle when a tractor-trolley allegedly hit him. The claimants alleged that the tractor-trolley was being driven rashly and negligently. As a result of the impact, Mukesh fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. He was initially taken to Civil Hospital, Rajpura, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on the same day.

The claimants stated that the tractor-trolley was owned by one of the respondents and insured with United India Insurance Company Ltd. The claimants sought compensation, along with interest and costs, holding the respondents jointly and severally liable.

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According to the claimants, Mukesh Kumar was around 27 years old at the time of his death. He was working as a salesman with a private company in New Delhi and was posted at Mobile Mart, Ludhiana, where he earned Rs 20,000 per month. They stated that they were dependent on his income.

On the other hand, the driver and owner of the tractor-trolley denied the vehicle's involvement in the accident. They pleaded that the driver was not driving the vehicle at the relevant time and had been falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed United India Insurance Company Ltd to pay compensation of Rs 31,22,749 to the claimants, along with interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until realisation.