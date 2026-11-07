Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Tribunal awards Rs 31L to kin of man killed in road accident

Tribunal awards Rs 31L to kin of man killed in road accident

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed United India Insurance Company Ltd to pay compensation of Rs 31,22,749, along with interest, to the parents and wife of 27-year-old Mukesh Kumar, who died in a road accident four years ago.

Deceased's father Naginder Jha; mother Megha Devi; and wife Soni Kumari, along with their minor son, all residents of Ludhiana, filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, stating that Mukesh Kumar met with an accident near Rajpura on June 25, 2022.

He was riding his Yamaha motorcycle when a tractor-trolley allegedly hit him. The claimants alleged that the tractor-trolley was being driven rashly and negligently. As a result of the impact, Mukesh fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. He was initially taken to Civil Hospital, Rajpura, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on the same day.

The claimants stated that the tractor-trolley was owned by one of the respondents and insured with United India Insurance Company Ltd. The claimants sought compensation, along with interest and costs, holding the respondents jointly and severally liable.

Advertisement

According to the claimants, Mukesh Kumar was around 27 years old at the time of his death. He was working as a salesman with a private company in New Delhi and was posted at Mobile Mart, Ludhiana, where he earned Rs 20,000 per month. They stated that they were dependent on his income.

On the other hand, the driver and owner of the tractor-trolley denied the vehicle's involvement in the accident. They pleaded that the driver was not driving the vehicle at the relevant time and had been falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed United India Insurance Company Ltd to pay compensation of Rs 31,22,749 to the claimants, along with interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until realisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts