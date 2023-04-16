Tribunal awards Rs 50-lakh relief to victim’s wife, kids

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, the owner and driver of a truck to pay Rs 50,45,330 compensation to the wife and two children of a man, Ram Shankar, who died in an accident three years ago.

Anju, wife of Ram Shankar, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act for compensation through advocate Sunil Kumar Dixit. She said her husband was going to Phase VI, Mohali, on his motorcycle on August 26, 2020. His brother was following him on another motorcycle. When they reached near Government School, Maloya, around 7:40 am, a truck, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, came from behind. The truck driver hit the motorcycle of Ram Shankar from behind. He fell on the road and got crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Ram Shankar was taken to the GMSH-16, Chandigarh, where he was declared dead on arrival. She said Ram Shankar was an astrologer by profession. He held a graduate degree in Shastri. He was self-employed as a priest in a temple and was earning Rs 50,000 per month.

The driver and owner of the truck claimed that a false FIR was lodged and no such incident took place. The insurance company also denied the charges.

After hearing the arguments, Rajeev K Beri, presiding officer, MACT, Chandigarh, allowed the petition and directed the respondents to pay Rs 50,45,330 to the claimants.