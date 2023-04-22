Tribunal awards youth’s parents, sister Rs 16 lakh relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, the owner and driver of a car to pay Rs 16,77,000 as compensation to parents and sister of a 24-year-old youth who died in a mishap four years ago.

The parents of Sonu Yadav, the deceased, had filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act for compensation through advocate SPS Bhullar. The claimants had stated in the petition that Sonu Yadav, a resident of small flats at Dhanas village in Chandigarh, was privately employed at a parking lot in Sector 22 and was earning Rs 17,000 per month.

On May 29, 2019, he, along with his friend Sunil Kumar, was going from the Sector 51/52 light point to Defence Colony in Sector 51 on his motorcycle when near the beat box turn, a car coming from the Sectors 50/51 chowk suddenly turned towards Sector 51-A and collided with the bike. The car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. The motorcycle skidded and both its riders fell on the road.

Sunil Kumar suffered minor injuries, but Sonu Yadav sustained a head injury and bled profusely. Sunil Kumar called the police, who took Sonu Yadav to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment on June 6.

The respondents-driver and the owner denied all charges. They alleged that the deceased was driving the bike rashly and negligently. The bike was being driven at a high speed and traffic rules were not being followed by the riders. The motorcycle wobbled and skidded while crossing the car and hit its right front side. The insurance company also opposed the petition.

After hearing of the arguments, Rajeev K Beri, presiding officer, MACT, Chandigarh, directed the respondents to pay Rs 16,77,000 as compensation to the parents and a sister of the deceased.