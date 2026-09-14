DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Tribunal directs insurance company to pay Rs 18 lakh to father, sister of accident victim

Tribunal directs insurance company to pay Rs 18 lakh to father, sister of accident victim

Son died in accident six years ago

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:24 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A resident of Mubarakpur in SAS Nagar, Mohali, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act seeking compensation for the death of his son. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay compensation of Rs 18,26,600, along with interest at nine per cent per annum, to the father and sister of a Mohali resident who died in an accident six years ago.

Prem Chand, a resident of Mubarakpur in SAS Nagar, Mohali, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act seeking compensation for the death of his son, Deepak.

Advertisement

The claimant said that on December 12, 2020, Deepak was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle from Chota Trilokpur village to Saidpur village in Panchkula district. When they reached near Gurudwara Nanak Tabrakan, another vehicle allegedly approached at a high speed and hit their motorcycle.

Advertisement

The motorcycle fell after the collision, leaving Deepak seriously injured. The other vehicle allegedly fled the spot. Deepak was taken to a hospital at Raipur Rani, where he was declared dead.

An FIR was registered at the Raipur Rani police station against an unknown person.

Advertisement

The claimants assert that Deepak, aged about 26 years, was working as chapati maker (tanduriya) at different hotels and marriage/parties functions and earned Rs 25,000 per month. He was survived by his father and sister.

Seeking Rs 50 lakh in compensation along with 12 per cent annual interest from the date of the accident, the claimants said they had suffered a substantial financial and emotional loss due to Deepak's untimely death.

The insurance company opposed the claim petition and contended that claimants had no cause of action to file it.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed the insurance company to pay Rs 18,26,600 to the claimants, along with simple interest at nine per cent per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation, with yearly rests.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts