Tribunal directs insurance company to pay Rs 18 lakh to father, sister of accident victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay compensation of Rs 18,26,600, along with interest at nine per cent per annum, to the father and sister of a Mohali resident who died in an accident six years ago.

Prem Chand, a resident of Mubarakpur in SAS Nagar, Mohali, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act seeking compensation for the death of his son, Deepak.

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The claimant said that on December 12, 2020, Deepak was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle from Chota Trilokpur village to Saidpur village in Panchkula district. When they reached near Gurudwara Nanak Tabrakan, another vehicle allegedly approached at a high speed and hit their motorcycle.

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The motorcycle fell after the collision, leaving Deepak seriously injured. The other vehicle allegedly fled the spot. Deepak was taken to a hospital at Raipur Rani, where he was declared dead.

An FIR was registered at the Raipur Rani police station against an unknown person.

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The claimants assert that Deepak, aged about 26 years, was working as chapati maker (tanduriya) at different hotels and marriage/parties functions and earned Rs 25,000 per month. He was survived by his father and sister.

Seeking Rs 50 lakh in compensation along with 12 per cent annual interest from the date of the accident, the claimants said they had suffered a substantial financial and emotional loss due to Deepak's untimely death.

The insurance company opposed the claim petition and contended that claimants had no cause of action to file it.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed the insurance company to pay Rs 18,26,600 to the claimants, along with simple interest at nine per cent per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation, with yearly rests.