DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Tribunal directs insurance company to pay Rs 92 lakh compensation to deceased’s family

Tribunal directs insurance company to pay Rs 92 lakh compensation to deceased’s family

The petitioner’s husband Sagan Kumar, who was working in the Army, died in a car accident in June 2021
article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:11 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay compensation amounting to Rs 92,56,800 to the family of an Army man who died in an accident four years ago.

In the claim petition filed before the Tribunal, Kavita Kaushal, a resident of Kangra district, said that on June 5, 2021, her husband Sagan Kumar was travelling along with some other passengers. He was coming to Jammu, when the driver lost control and the vehicle fell in a 400-feet-deep gorge. The accident had taken place solely on account of rash and negligent driving.

Five persons travelling in the car lost their lives, including her husband. An FIR was also registered at Ramban Police Station regarding the accident. The deceased’s family — wife, two children and parents — were financially dependent on him. All claimants have claimed compensation of Rs 1,50,00,000, along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from the date of filing of claim petition till its realisation.

Advertisement

Upon notice, the owner of the vehicle failed to appear despite due service and was proceeded against ex parte insurance company, which raised objection over the petition. After hearing the arguments, MACT directed the insurance company to pay compensation to the tune of Rs 92,56,800 to the claimants, along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of claim till realisation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper