Tribunal directs insurance company to pay Rs 92 lakh compensation to deceased’s family

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay compensation amounting to Rs 92,56,800 to the family of an Army man who died in an accident four years ago.

In the claim petition filed before the Tribunal, Kavita Kaushal, a resident of Kangra district, said that on June 5, 2021, her husband Sagan Kumar was travelling along with some other passengers. He was coming to Jammu, when the driver lost control and the vehicle fell in a 400-feet-deep gorge. The accident had taken place solely on account of rash and negligent driving.

Five persons travelling in the car lost their lives, including her husband. An FIR was also registered at Ramban Police Station regarding the accident. The deceased’s family — wife, two children and parents — were financially dependent on him. All claimants have claimed compensation of Rs 1,50,00,000, along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from the date of filing of claim petition till its realisation.

Upon notice, the owner of the vehicle failed to appear despite due service and was proceeded against ex parte insurance company, which raised objection over the petition. After hearing the arguments, MACT directed the insurance company to pay compensation to the tune of Rs 92,56,800 to the claimants, along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of claim till realisation.