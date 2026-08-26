Tribunal issues notice to UT over petition by Chandigarh Finance Dept officers

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued notice to the UT Administration over a petition filed by officers of the Subordinate Audit/Accounts Service (SAS) cadre of the UT Finance Department.

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The petition seeks the quashing of an order, dated August 6, 2026. The order withdrew the retrospective benefit of merger and upgradation to the post of Deputy Controller (Finance and Accounts) granted with effect from April 26, 2023.

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The tribunal has sought a reply within three weeks while adjourning the hearing for September 21.

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The petition, filed through advocate Nidhi Sharma on behalf of 11 serving and retired officers, challenges the Administration’s decision that first granted the merger and upgradation, and then rolled it back within weeks.

The counsel argued that the applicants were granted merger and upgradation from Assistant Controller (F&A) to Deputy Controller (F&A), Group-A, through orders, dated July 10 and 15, 2026.

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However, the Administration, by a subsequent order, dated August 6, shifted the effective date to July 10, 2026, from April 26, 2023.

Another order on August 10 removed the applicants from the upgraded cadre without any notice or opportunity of hearing.

The plea contends that both orders were passed without notice, hearing, or disclosing any reason, in violation of natural justice, and that the officers cannot be penalised for a three-year implementation delay attributable to the Administration itself.

It also cites at least six other instances between 2023 and 2026, where the Administration extended similar central government benefits retrospectively, arguing the applicants have been singled out in violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.