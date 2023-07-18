Tribunal orders Rs 1.03 cr relief for kin of Army man died in accident

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 17

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal-Chandigarh (MACT) has directed an insurance company and the driver and the owner of a truck to pay Rs 1,03,97,710 as compensation to the wife and children of serviceman Sujit Kumar Singh, who had died in a road accident three years ago.

Sujit’s wife Renu Singh, their two children and the mother of the deceased had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, through advocate Ashwani Arora. Sujit — the sole breadwinner in the family — was posted as a Naib Subedaar in the Indian Army; and he used to draw a salary of Rs 70,000 every month.

The claimants say that Sujit and another man, Avinash Singh, were en route from Jaunpur to Lucknow in car on May 25, 2020, the day of the accident. It was around 7 am when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction ploughed into their car on the Pratapgarh-Raebareli national highway near Rajkali Vidyalaya Gadiana. Sujit died on the spot while Avnish was grievously injured.

The driver and the owner of the truck have asserted that no such mishap took place that day. The insurance company, on the other hand, contended that the claimants had filed a false claim petition. Moreover, the insurer pointed to the fact that Sujit did not have a seatbelt on at the time of the incident. The insurance firm also noted that the serviceman did not even hold a valid driver’s licence.

The presiding officer of the tribunal, however, sided with the claimants, and directed the respondents to pay Rs 1,03,97,710 to the claimants jointly.

Speeding truck had hit his car