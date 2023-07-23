Tribunal orders Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of man killed in mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Three years after a 74-year-old man — Paltu Ram — died in a road mishap, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company and the driver and owner of the car reportedly responsible for the accident to pay Rs 10,27,400 to the three sons of the victim as compensation.

The claimants — Rakesh Kumar, Satish Kumar and Sandeep Kumar, all residents of the Mahadev Colony, Surajpur — had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The claimants had stated that their father was on his way back home on December 4, 2019, when a speeding car ran over him. Injured, Ram was rushed to the General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead. An FIR was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Pinjore police station in this regard.

Ram was a retired serviceman who used to draw Rs 21,560 in pension every month. Besides, he also owned a small grocery shop at the Mahadev Colony. The driver of the car had, however, asserted that he was not involved in the mishap. The insurer had also prayed for the dismissal of the claims. However, the tribunal has directed the respondents to pay compensation to the trio.