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Home / Chandigarh / Tribunal pulls up Chandigarh officials over teachers’ regularisation

Tribunal pulls up Chandigarh officials over teachers’ regularisation

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Ranjivan Singh, advocate, appearing for the applicants contended that earlier in the year 2018 and 2019, certain contractual teachers of UT Chandigarh.
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The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh Bench, has issued a contempt notice to Secretary, Department of Education, UT Chandigarh, besides Secretary Personnel, Director School Education and District Education Officer (Schools) for January 7, 2027, while hearing two contempt petitions filed by Archana Sharma and Ashok Lata along with other teachers for non-compliance of the common judgment pronounced by CAT on March 19 this year.

Ranjivan Singh, advocate, appearing for the applicants contended that earlier in the year 2018 and 2019, certain contractual teachers of UT Chandigarh, who were serving on contract basis for more than 15 years, had approached the CAT by way of two Original Applications (OAs) claiming regularisation of their services by way of framing comprehensive/secure policy in view of various judicial pronouncements.

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The OAs were allowed on March 19, 2026, by way of a common judgment whereby directing the competent authority in the Chandigarh Administration to consider the claim of the applicants in the light of ratio of judgments passed by the Supreme Court of India in the recent cases of Jaggo, Shripal and Dharam Singh within a period of three months. It was contended on the behalf of the candidates that despite submission of the common judgment passed by CAT on March 19, 2026, and subsequently, a contempt notice on August 26, 2026, the Administration failed to comply with the time-bound directions issued by the CAT on March 19, 2026, for considering the claim of the applicants for regularisation of their contractual services which they have completed over more than two decades as of now.

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The Tribunal said that there are reasonable grounds to issue the notice to the respondents returnable on January 7, 2027.

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